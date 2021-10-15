Le Mans Virtual Series: Dyrlund-Zwiers-Perel ready for Spa

Tomorrow sees the second round of the Le Mans Virtual Series that takes its inspiration from WEC (World Endurance Championship). Run on the rFactor 2 platform, the scene is the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the FDA Esports Team will run a different driver line-up to the one that made its debut in Monza.

Mixed Teams. Unlike in other Esports championships, the rules for this one state that the crews must consist of a mix of sim drivers and professional racers from FIA series. In the cockpit of the number 51virtual Ferrari 488 GTE in Belgium will be the already confirmed Jordy Zwiers, a Dutchman with an excellent track record on the rFactor platform, Martin Dyrlung, the Dane who won the 2019 virtual 12 Hours of Sebring, also an rFactor expert, making his debut with the team and real racer David Perel, the very versatile South African with plenty of experience at the wheel of various Ferraris including at the virtual Le Mans 24 Hours last year. The trio will be up against 37 other teams, divided equally between prototype and GT classes. There will be another Ferrari on track, the SIMMSA Esports 488 GTE.

How to watch the race. The Spa-Francorchamps event will be broadcast on the WEC YouTube channel, starting with qualifying. The race begins at 14 CET.