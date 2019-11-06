To take the title if you don’t win the races, you have to pick up every available point. The third round of the Formula 1 Esports Series followed that old motorsport truism for David “Tonzilla” Tonizza, who picked up two third places and a fourth in the three races held at the G-Finity Arena in London. The other standard bearer for the FDA Esports team, Amos Laurito was out of luck, after coming very close to picking up his very first points, before being involved in an accident.

At Hockenheim. David started the German Grand Prix from fourth place on the grid, after a closely contested qualifying and going into Turn 1, he managed to pass Daniel Bereznay to go third. “Tonzilla” pitted on lap 6 for medium tyres, dropping to sixth. He worked his way up the order passing the Toro Rosso of Manuel Biancolilla, then again dealing with Bereznay in the Alfa Romeo and finally, his main title rival, Frederik Rasmussen in the Red Bull to finish third. The race was won by Renault’s Jarno Opmeer. Amos Laurito was dogged by bad luck and after starting from 16th, he was heading for the points when he was caught up in an incident between Enzo Bonito of Racing Point and the McLaren of Daniel Haddad, which damaged his front wing and saw him finish 19th.

At Spa-Francorchamps. The second of three rounds took place on Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit. “Tonzilla” started fifth on Medium tyres, opting to pit as early as lap 3 to go onto Softs. However, the pit stop was slower than planned for the Ferrari man who found himself in traffic when he rejoined. As usual, Tonizza pulled off several passing moves, including a spectacular on the Kemmel straight on his way back up the order. As for Laurito, his charge from the second part of the group was wiped out with a 5 second penalty, for failing to respect track limits at the Bus Stop corner and he finished 17th. Tonizza claimed fourth in a race that was won by Bereznay after a long duel with Rasmussen. The result meant that the FDA Esports Team driver was still in the lead of the championship, 11 points ahead of the second placed man.

In Monza. The final race of the round took place at the Monza circuit. “Tonzilla” started fourth and immediately overtook Bono Huis in the McLaren and settled into third spot. Not long after, he moved ahead of Bereznay and then took the lead. The second FDA Esports Team driver also did well, Gianfranco Giglioli started from the back and moved up to 13th place and even got as high as fourth, when others pitted. Tonizza came in for his stop which dropped him back to sixth, but Giglioli dropped back down the order. Towards the end, as so often before, the championship leader made up ground and was back in third behind Bereznay and French Red Bull driver, Nicolas Longuet. This result means the FDA Esports Team driver has extended his lead over Rasmussen to 26 points, with the just the three races of the final round to go. In the team classification, FDA Esports is second behind Red Bull.



