Registration opens for 'Ferrari Hublot Esports Series'

Ferrari F1 Driver Charles Leclerc will act as Ambassador to the series which offers a place on the 'Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team' for the winner.
Registrations open today for the 'Ferrari Hublot Esports Series', the Esports championship organized by Ferrari and open to all European citizens over-18. The championship will feature two categories: AM Series and PRO Series. The best driver from the two categories will compete in a final event to earn the chance to join the 'FDA Hublot Esports team'. The qualifiers will start in September. Ferrari F1 Driver, Charles Leclerc, will be the championship ambassador.
The Esports championship will be contested on the critically acclaimed 'Assetto Corsa' software, developed by Kunos Simulazioni, and will be raced in a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, available exclusively for those taking part in the competition.
The tournament will be divided into two categories: 'AM Series', open to those who register and participate through rounds of qualifying, and 'PRO Series', a selection of 24 sim racers invited directly by Ferrari.
The first act of the tournament will be the qualifying phase for the AM Series, starting from 1st of September, whose winners will join the sim racers invited by Ferrari in the PRO Series. Both categories will compete in parallel on the same tracks in a real championship phase in October.
Taking the podium’s top step will mean more than simply taking the Championship crown as the overall winner will be offered the opportunity to be evaluated to become part of the 'FDA Hublot Esports team', together with the reigning champion drivers of F1 Esports Series David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito.
Charles Leclerc, championship ambassador, and great Esports fan will also closely follow the championship and will offer his experience as a real and virtual pilot to the participants.
All participants must be aged 18 or over on 1st of September 2020.
To register, click here: https://ferrariesportsseries.gg
Race calendar:
● 6-13-20-27 September 2020: Knockout Rounds AM Series (Qualifiers until Thursday of each week)
● 4-11-18-25 October 2020: PRO Series Championship and AM Series Championship
● 6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals
The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series Championship can be followed on the official social media channels:
● Instagram: @Ferrariesports
● Twitter: @Ferrariesports
● Twitch: @Ferrariesports
● Facebook: @FDAFans
● #FerrariHublotEsportsSeries
It's time to start the engines, get ready to race, and live the Ferrari dream!
Title
Partner: Hublot
Founded
in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with
the highly original combination of gold and rubber. The release of the iconic,
multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections
(Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the
simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the
Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth. Keen to preserve
its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to
"Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is
consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials
(scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colors, sapphire), and the
creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).
Technical
Partner: Thrustmaster
Thrustmaster
is a major player in the gaming industry with its innovative peripherals (steering wheels, controllers, headsets, and
joysticks) for 30 years. The Thrustmaster DNA symbolized by "Passion,
Quality, and Innovation" takes on its full meaning in Esport. Thrustmaster
is fully invested in this and offers gamers equipment that allows them to
express their talents and perform as well as possible. E-athletes will find in
Thrustmaster products solutions designed and developed to ideally meet the
specificities of each individual and the Esports competitions they favor.