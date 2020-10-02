Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: PRO and AM Championships start this weekend

With results from Silverstone now in, attention turns to the PRO and AM Championships, starting October 4th.

The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series goes up a gear this weekend as the the first of four intense PRO and AM Championships competitions takes place. This series of races will feed PRO and AM Drivers into the Series Finals, where only ONE talented driver can win the chance to join the FDA Hublot Esports Team. Will it be a pro or am driver who will take that seat? Could it be a female driver?

Last Sunday’s race - held at the British circuit, Silverstone - determined the final six drivers for the AM Championship’s roster. It was won by Polish driver, Mateus Tyszkiewicz, with the Italian Marco Panero and fellow Pole, Wojciech Lukaszek, taking the second and third places.

The first race of the AM Championship will take place from Sunday 4 October on the Monza circuit, with the PRO Championship taking place in tandem.

In the PRO Category, twenty-four drivers were selected by Ferrari to participate, including three female pro-drivers: Aenore Cavillon (FRA), Victoria Thomson (GER) and Aléthéa Boucq (FRA).

The Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is Ferrari’s virtual championship open to European citizens of 18 years and older, it is a chance for wannabe racing drivers to join the FDA Hublot Esports Team, alongside sim racing talent David Tonizza, reigning F1 Esports Series champion, and Enzo Bonito, another highly experienced and dedicated sim racer.

The live broadcasts for all the races of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series can be followed on the Official Twitch, Youtube and Facebook Channels, and benefit from the commentary of Nicki Shields, already known to the general public thanks to the FIA Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, expert Sim Racing journalist and official voice of established companies such as Sro Esports and Race Department.

Check out the Silverstone final-round knockout race on the official Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpejOeXauOs

Race calendar:

4 October 2020: PRO Series & AM Series Championship - Monza

11 October 2020: PRO Series & AM Series Championship - Zandvoort

18 October 2020: PRO Series & AM Series Championship - Nürburgring

25 October 2020: PRO Series & AM Series Championship - Spa Francorchamps

6-7 November 2020: PRO & AM Series Finals

