Ferrari is entering a top class four-man squad for the Virtual Dutch GP, the fourth event of the “We Race On” initiative, set up by Formula 1 just over a month ago. This weekend, joining the previously seen trio of Charles Leclerc, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito will be Enzo Fittipaldi, the 21 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student, who is entered for this year’s FIA Formula 3 championship with the HWA Racelab team. The “We Race On” programme substitutes virtual races on the weekends that the real Grands Prix were due to take place this year, but that have now been postponed or cancelled because of the current pandemic. Races are played on a 2019 F1 game platform, so the Dutch Zandvoort track does not feature. Therefore, the race will be staged at Interlagos, home to the Brazilian Grand Prix, following a fan vote.

Previous races. The first of these races was held on 22 March using the Bahrain track. Charles Leclerc made his debut at the second event on 5 April, the Vietnam GP staged on Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit, winning both this race and the third round on 19 April, the Virtual Chinese GP. This weekend follows the usual programme of two races: one for professional sim racers and one for real race drivers, joined by sports and TV personalities.

Programme. Getting things underway on Sunday 3 May at 18 CET will be the Pro Exhibition Race, over 18 laps of Interlagos, with David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito at the wheel. They will both be aiming for the podium on a track which has a special place in David’s heart, as it was his second place in last year’s Brazilian GP that saw him take the world title. That day was less successful for Bonito who finished 17th. Then at 19 CET, it will be the turn of the celebrities and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Formula 1 driver and former FDA alumnus along with Enzo Fittipaldi will be flying the flag for the FDA Hublot Esports Team. The race will be run over 36 laps and to deal with the fact that many entrants are not that experienced in this game, the cars run identical set-up and equal performance levels, with a limit on how much damage can be done. The event can be seen online on the Formula 1 YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels, as well as on the Ferrari and FDAFans Facebook page.