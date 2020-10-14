FDA Hublot Esports Team ready for the F1 Esports Series 2020 season

Lots of changes: remote playing, longer races and a new face in the team. The first two races this evening from 20.30 CET.

David Tonizza is ready and waiting to fight for the world title he claimed back in December. The 2020 F1 Esports Series is finally about to begin and the FDA Hublot Esports Team is ready for battle. The reigning world champion will be going up against some very tough opponents, knowing he can count on a strong team: the second driver is the expert Enzo Bonito, who was already a major player for the McLaren Shadow team. As reserve driver, the team picked the young Slovakian Filip Presnajder during the Pro Draft at the end of August. The 20 year old is only one of the many changes for this coming season.

Location. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is currently producing a “second wave” in many countries, the races will no longer take place at London’s G-Finity Arena. Instead, all competitors will race remotely from home, as was the case during the first major lockdown, with the #WeRaceOn virtual racing initiative.

Format. The race length has been extended from 25 to 35% of an actual Grand Prix distance, while qualifying will also be run in similar fashion to the real thing, with Q1, Q2 and Q3. Unlike the situation at the race track, there will be no parc ferme and the sim drivers have a free choice of tyre compound.

Races. The season kicks off with three venues, two tough known quantities being Bahrain and China, split by the brand new Vietnamese venue. The Hanoi street circuit will be a new challenge for everyone, given that this year’s maiden Vietnam GP was cancelled because of the pandemic.

How to watch the races. The races, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday can be seen on the Facebook pages of the Ferrari Driver Academy and as well as on Formula 1’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The races will be live tonight and tomorrow, starting at 20.30 CET.





Marco Matassa Team Principal FDA Hublot Esports Team

“This year, the FDA Hublot Esports Team faces an even tougher situation in terms of reaching its goals. We need to keep our grip on the Drivers’ title while in the teams category, we need to go one step further to try and win, having come second last year.

I believe that David, Enzo and Filip are good enough to bring home enough points to be fully competitive in both classifications.”





David Tonizza Sim Driver

“Inevitably, my approach to this season is different. My aim for this year is to defend the driver’s title I won in 2019 and help win the team championship, by picking up as many points as possible with my teammate Enzo.”





Enzo Bonito Sim Driver

“I am really excited and proud to finally make my championship debut with the FDA Hublot Esports Team. I am fully focussed and determined to do my best right from this first round and for all of this busy season.”



