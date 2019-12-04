The 2019 F1 Esports Pro Series which is held in the GFinity Arena, London is about to come to an end. The fourth and final event of the tournament will take place today at 7pm local time (8pm CET). FDA Hublot Esports Team’s David Tonizza is leading the championship and tonight will try to secure the title in his first ever season in this category.

Legendary tracks. Suzuka, Austin and Interlagos are the final three circuits on the F1 Esports calendar, needless to say the FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers will be pushing until the checkered flag. David Tonizza, will be able to count on two teammates: Amos Laurito and Gianfranco Giglioli and will be supported by the head coach Alessio Cicolari.

Three wins so far. David Tonizza, dubbed “Tonzilla”, is currently at the top of the standings, leading the driver’s championship on 146 points having scored points at every race (also collecting three wins in Bahrain, China and Austria). Tonizza’s closest rival is the Dane Frederick Rasmussen who drives for the Red Bull team and is 26 points behind the Italian; third is the Dutch sim driver Jarno Opmeer, competing for Renault, on 103. Currently, Red bull are leading the Teams’ championship on 181 points; FDA Hublot Esports Team is in second place on 146, Renault is third on 145. Mathematically, there are no guaranteed champions, therefore, everything is still to be raced for.