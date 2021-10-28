The Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team secured its first podium of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship season courtesy of a third place for David Tonizza at Spa-Francorchamps, in the last race of the second round.

Pole position. This time, David and team-mate Brendon Leigh had an excellent qualifying, with the Italian taking his and the team’s first pole position of the championship, while team-mate Brendon Leigh also made it to Q3 and was eighth fastest.

Race. The race started in the wet so the key decision was what rain tyre to run and the FDA Esports Team opted for Wets while several others went for the Intermediates. David easily maintained the lead after the start and Brendon made the most of his tyre choice to charge up to fourth place.

The rain gradually eased off around half-distance and then stopped, favouring those who had gone for Intermediates. In fact, Tonizza had to pit to change tyres, which dropped him down to sixth. Brendon did the same, having actually led for a few laps, rejoining in the middle of the pack.

Pursuit and incidents. On fresh rubber, Tonizza set off in pursuit of the leaders, eventually fighting for a podium position with Marcel Kiefer (Red Bull Racing.) David kept his cool and on the last lap, he managed to get past and thus finish third behind Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull Racing) and Jarno Opmeer (Mercedes). Brendon unfortunately collided with Cedric Thome (Haas,) damaging his front wing which cost him a lot of time and he eventually finished 18th.

Programme. The next round tales place on 24 and 25 November running at the Portimao, Zandvoort and Austin tracks.