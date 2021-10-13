Sakhir and Shanghai deliver a handful of points for Brendon and David

The 2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship 2021 season got underway tonight with the first two rounds based on the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain and the Shanghai track in China. One Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team car finished in the points in each race, although the team did not bring home as many points as expected.

Sakhir. David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh qualified eighth and 13th respectively. In the race, both FDA Esports drivers were in the fight for points, with Brendon just outside the zone. Lucas Blakeley won the race for Aston Martin, while David, who had worked his way up to sixth, had to settle for the two points for ninth place. Brendon crossed the line eleventh, just over a tenth behind Daniele Haddad (Aston Martin.)

Shanghai. In the second race, set in China, the FDA Esports Team drivers qualified eighth with Leigh and ninth with Tonizza. The race began in the wet and David got caught out by this at the start in an accident caused by Nicholas Longuet (Alpine) and Simon Weigang (Alfa Romeo.) Tonizza rejoined one from last and although his car was damaged, he managed to pass several cars to finish 14th. Brendon soon made up a place at the start and with two nice passing moves on Michael Romanidis (Williams) and Haddad, he made up more places to finish sixth. Therefore the FDA Esports Team comes away with 10 points from the first two races.

Programme. The final race of the first round of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship takes place tomorrow at Austria’s Spielberg circuit. Like all races, it can be seen on the FDA’s Facebook channel - @FDAFans- as well as on Formula 1’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.



