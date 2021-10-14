David and Brendon in the points in Spielberg

The last race of the first round of the 2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship season finally delivered a reasonably good result for the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team, as both drivers finished in the points on the Spielberg track.

Qualifying. In the grid-decider, David Tonizza got into Q3 and was ninth fastest, while Brendon Leigh did not make the cut to the final part and had to settle for 13th spot on the grid.

Race. Both FDA Esports Team cars lined up on Medium tyres with the aim of running a long opening stint. Tonizza moved up to seventh, while thanks to a great getaway, Leigh was up in the points in ninth. Not long after that, rain began to fall on the Austrian track and the field pitted to fit intermediate tyres. Brendon was the first of the FDA Esports Team drivers to come in on lap 10, followed by David one lap later. Both men had a strong pace after the stop and they were thus able to move up the order. Tonizza finished fifth with Leigh eighth, right behind Simon Weigang in the Alfa Romeo. Jan Opmeer won the race for Mercedes. After the first round, the FDA Esports Team boasts 24 points, courtesy of 12 apiece from David and Brendon.

Programme. The next round of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship takes place on 27 and 28 October. On the Wednesday, Silverstone and Monza are the venues, while on Thursday it will be time for the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps.