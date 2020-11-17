FDA Hublot Esports Team ready to tackle a traditional trio

The third and penultimate round of the 2020 F1 Esports Series is about to get underway, with three races on three different tracks over two days, at venues that are among the most historic of motorsport arenas: Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

Tough time so far. For reigning champion David Tonizza and his Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports team-mate Enzo Bonito, the 2020 season has not been the easiest. Despite both drivers giving it their all, as does everyone involved with the team, the results from the past four races have been nothing to write home about. Usually, it’s not been the fault of the two sim drivers. From the three races that made up Round 2, the team only picked up two points, one per driver, but the world champion was running in a podium position for most of the time in Canada before being knocked out by another driver. Enzo did not have much luck either when it was a case of trying something different in terms of strategy.

Day 1. Tomorrow, the sim drivers tackle two races. The first takes place at Silverstone circuit, which is very fast and where getting into a rhythm is vital to produce the best possible performance. The second race of the day will be run at Spa-Francorchamps, which many drivers rate as the best track in the world, with legendary sections such as Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

Day 2. There’s just one race on Thursday, run at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, home to the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix. It goes without saying that for Tonizza and Bonito, it is the most eagerly awaited race of the week. A win in the home race, which would be David’s second after Hanoi, would definitely brighten up what has been a rather disappointing season so far.

How to watch the races. The two Wednesday races and the one on Thursday can be seen on the FDA’s Facebook page and also on Formula 1’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Live broadcasting starts each day at 20.30 CET.



