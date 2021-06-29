Tonizza triumphs at the Hungaroring to extend his championship lead

David Tonizza continues to dominate the SRO World Challenge Sprint Cup championship. After winning in Monza and coming second at Le Castellet, the FDA Esports Team driver won on the Hungaroring layout in the third of this season’s five rounds. It was a pretty good day for the team as Giovanni De Salvo made it to the third step of the podium.

Qualifying. David was on form right from qualifying, missing out on pole by just 48 thousandths to Team Redline’s Kevin Siggy, with De Salvo backing him up in fourth, 248 thousandths off the number 4 Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 of Tonizza’s main rival in the early part of the season, VRS Coanda Simsport’s Josh Rogers. The third member of the FDA Esports Team Brendon Leigh, qualified 21st, behind the Jean Alesi Esports Academy Ferrari of Leonardo D’Alcamo (14th.)

Race. At the start “Tonzilla” dispensed with Siggy to take the lead while behind him Tiziano Brioni (MCW Racing Team) and Rogers collided, the latter losing a place to De Salvo. Leigh also got away well, soon running in 14th place. After the obligatory pit stop, Tonizza managed the gap to Siggy taking the chequered flag over half a second ahead. The battle for third was much tighter. With Brioni out of the running, De Salvo led the group from Rogers and Nikodem Wisniewski (Williams Esports.) Rogers attacked the FDA Esports Team driver with 20 minutes to go, but De Salvo put up a vigorous defence after they had run side by side for a while. Coming off worst was Rogers who was passed by Wisniewski, thus losing precious points. D’Alcamo was 21st while Leigh commited an infraction at the pit stop and got a 2 minute and 10 second penalty which dropped him to 36th at the flag.

Situation. Tonizza’s win means he is now on 68 points, 15 more than Rogers. De Salvo has moved up to third on 31, passing Siggy. James Baldwin (McLaren Shadow) sixth at the Hungaroring and Nils Naujoks (BMW Motorsport G2 Esports) only 17th.