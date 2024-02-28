Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet experience the Scuderia Ferrari simulator

The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team drivers enjoyed a day to remember, when they were among the guests to be given a preview of the new SF-24 and the Ferrari 499P in its new livery in the week they were both officially launched. A unique experience followed by Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet being given the opportunity to get behind the wheel in Scuderia Ferrari’s F1 simulator, bringing the world of virtual racing even closer to that of the real on-track ones.

“It's a crazy good experience – Bari explained during his stint - I can't even describe it with words and it's amazing. It's different compared to what we're doing in the game. There are so many different aspects and I absolutely love it. I'm trying to learn, I did my first few laps and I just can say it feels amazing to drive.”



