FDA Hublot Esports Team field the Leclerc brothers in Virtual Monaco GP

On the same date on which Ferrari took part in its first ever F1 Grand Prix back in 1950, the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) Hublot Esports Team reveals its line up for Sunday’s Virtual Monaco GP, featuring the quickest racers to come from the Principality, namely Charles and Arthur Leclerc. The two brothers have already raced together in the Vietnam GP, run on the Melbourne track, the first of these events taking place because of the pandemic. They will join forces with the regular FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito who as usual will race in the Pro Exhibition Race, which gets Sunday’s programme underway.

Always on the podium. The Monaco Virtual GP is the sixth round of the “We Race On” project launched by Formula 1 around two months ago, to run Esports races on the dates when the original Grands Prix should have taken place. Charles has taken part in four rounds and has always finished on the podium. He actually won in Vietnam and China and was third in the Dutch race, in fact run on Brazil’s Interlagos track, and then second in the last round at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. So far, Arthur has only taken part in the Vietnam event, finishing fourth but he has shone in the virtual FIA Formula 2 series, winning two races in Bahrain although he was unlucky in Spain, retiring in one race and then fighting his way up from last to fifth in the other.

Programme. Getting things underway on Sunday 24 May at 18 CET will be the Pro Exhibition Race over 20 laps, with David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito at the wheel of the FDA Hublot Esports cars. Then, at 19 CET, it will be time for the real drivers and celebrities to do battle, including the Leclerc brothers, this time over 39 laps. As usual, given several drivers are unfamiliar with the game platform, the cars have identical set-up and performance and a limit to how much damage the cars can sustain. The event can be seen on Formula 1 YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels, as well Ferrari and FDAFans Facebook channels.