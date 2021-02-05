    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Sossio Del Prete

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    3.8
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    186.00
    points overall
    49
    race contested
    • 113 in 2011 Trofeo Pirelli F430 Italia
      best season for points won
    • 7th November 2015, Mugello - Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2011, Trofeo Pirelli F430 Italia
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-1 2012
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 49
    14.29%
    finishes greater than 10
    11 times out of 49
    22.45%
    finishes less than 10
    26 times out of 49
    53.06%
    retirements
    12 times out of 49
    24.49%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 49
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 49
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 49
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    4.08%
    3
    10.2%
    4
    4.08%
    5
    8.16%
    6
    0%
    7
    4.08%
    8
    6.12%
    9
    8.16%
    10
    8.16%
    position
    0
    2
    5
    2
    4
    0
    2
    3
    4
    4
    • standings
    • news