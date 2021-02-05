    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Sean Hudspeth

    • 1994-02-11
      born
    • SGP
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    6.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    27.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 16 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 16th September 2018, Barcelona Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 4
    50%
    retirements
    2 times out of 4
    50%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    25%
    3
    0%
    4
    25%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
