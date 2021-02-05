    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Roger Samuelsson driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - SWE
    1standings

    Roger Samuelsson

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    1
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    1.00
    points overall
    1
    race contested
    • 1 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 18th June 2016, Le Mans
      last race
    • 31° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 1
    100%
    finishes less than 10
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    retirements
    0 times out of 1
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 1
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
