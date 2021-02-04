    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Renato Di Amato driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Renato Di Amato

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2008
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    11.13
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    423.00
    points overall
    38
    race contested
    • 150 in 2012 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th December 2016, Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 3° in 2012, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Misano Adriatico Race-2 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 38
    21.05%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 38
    15.79%
    finishes less than 10
    30 times out of 38
    78.95%
    retirements
    2 times out of 38
    5.26%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 38
    2.63%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 38
    7.89%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 38
    5.26%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    2.63%
    2
    10.53%
    3
    7.89%
    4
    13.16%
    5
    7.89%
    6
    5.26%
    7
    18.42%
    8
    2.63%
    9
    7.89%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    4
    3
    5
    3
    2
    7
    1
    3
    0
