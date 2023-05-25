Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Auto
Racing
Collections
Universe
Corporate
Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Otto
Blank
1
standings
otto
blank
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1.00
points overall
2
race contested
14th May 2023, Spielberg Race-2
last race
9° in Spielberg Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
team
71
race number
16
position
1.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
100%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
at
Le
Mans
over
24
Hours
weekend
29 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Seventy-one
488
Challenge
Evos
on
the
track
at
Le
Mans
in
Ferrari
Challenge
18 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
Spielberg
paddock
VIEW ALL NEWS
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
news