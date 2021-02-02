    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Marcello Puglisi, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Marcello Puglisi

    • 1986-05-17
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    10.36
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    145.00
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 145 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th December 2016, Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 3° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Monza Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 14
    42.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 14
    85.71%
    retirements
    2 times out of 14
    14.29%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 14
    7.14%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 14
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    7.14%
    2
    14.29%
    3
    21.43%
    4
    21.43%
    5
    21.43%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    2
    3
    3
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
