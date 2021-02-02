    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Marc Brough, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - UK
    1standings

    Marc Brough

    • UK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    40.50
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 40,5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th October 2017, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 9° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Valencia Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 9
    88.89%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    retirements
    1 times out of 9
    11.11%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    11.11%
    4
    0%
    5
    22.22%
    6
    0%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    22.22%
    10
    11.11%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    0
    2
    0
    1
    1
    2
    1
    • standings
    • news