    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Lennart Marioneck, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DEU
    1standings

    Lennart Marioneck

    • DEU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    10.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    21.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 21 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th July 2019, Nürburgring Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Nürburgring Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    100%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
