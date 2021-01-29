    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    John Sawbridge, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - UK
    1standings

    John Sawbridge

    • UK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    8.58
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    103.00
    points overall
    12
    race contested
    • 103 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Am with
      best season for points won
    • 16th September 2018, Barcelona Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli Am with
      best season
    • 5° in Mugello Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 12
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 12
    91.67%
    retirements
    1 times out of 12
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 12
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 12
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    8.33%
    3
    8.33%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    33.33%
    6
    25%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    1
    2
    4
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
