Ferrari Challenge Driver
Jörg
Kamper
1
standings
Jörg
Kamper
DEU
country
ferrari challenge
2020
debut year
1
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles won
numbers
9.00
points overall
2
race contested
9 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
best season for points won
12th September 2020, Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
last race
13° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
best season
1° in Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps Race 1 2020
first top 10
driver
results
podium finishes
0 times out of 2
0%
finishes greater than 10
0 times out of 2
0%
finishes less than 10
2 times out of 2
100%
retirements
0 times out of 2
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0 times out of 2
0%
pole positions
0 times out of 2
0%
fastest laps
0 times out of 2
0%
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
100%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
