Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Henrik Jansen

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    16.1
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    161.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 161 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 1° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Spielberg Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 10
    80%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 10
    10%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 10
    90%
    retirements
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    6 times out of 10
    60%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 10
    80%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 10
    50%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    60%
    2
    20%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    10%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    6
    2
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news