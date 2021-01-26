    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Christophe Hurni, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    Christophe Hurni

    • 1962-12-01
      born
    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    8.47
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    279.50
    points overall
    33
    race contested
    • 173,5 in 2018 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th November 2018, Monza Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Mugello Race-2 2013
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    13 times out of 33
    39.39%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 33
    9.09%
    finishes less than 10
    28 times out of 33
    84.85%
    retirements
    2 times out of 33
    6.06%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 33
    15.15%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 33
    9.09%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 33
    15.15%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    15.15%
    2
    15.15%
    3
    9.09%
    4
    9.09%
    5
    6.06%
    6
    6.06%
    7
    9.09%
    8
    0%
    9
    6.06%
    10
    9.09%
    position
    5
    5
    3
    3
    2
    2
    3
    0
    2
    3
