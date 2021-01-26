    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Christian Hobohm, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - SWE
    1standings

    Christian Hobohm

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    0.56
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    10.00
    points overall
    18
    race contested
    • 7 in 2015 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th November 2015, Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell
      last race
    • 21° in 2015, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 18
    11.11%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 18
    88.89%
    retirements
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news