    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Adam Carroll, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - GBR
    1standings

    Adam Carroll

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    14.11
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    127.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 127 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 5° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Spielberg Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 9
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 9
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 9
    44.44%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 9
    11.11%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 9
    33.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    44.44%
    2
    0%
    3
    22.22%
    4
    22.22%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    4
    0
    2
    2
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
