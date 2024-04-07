Young Furutani 'learns' at Ferrari Challenge

23-year-old Yuga Furutani, a rising young warrior, displayed his dominance in the opening round of the second annual Ferrari Challenge Japan. With a flawless performance on the dry Suzuka Circuit, driving his 488 Challenge Evo for the first time, it's no surprise that he is a seasoned professional in the world of racing, competing in the Super Formula Lights and Super GT300 classes since last year.

Like many other successful racing drivers, Furutani began his journey in kart racing. However, he didn't initially plan on pursuing a professional driver. As he racked up wins and advanced to the All-Japan Kart Junior level, he began to see the bigger picture. Despite the challenges of balancing university studies and racing, he has devoted himself to both and has honed his physical and mental abilities.

He entered the first round taking advantage of Ferrari Japan's programme that helps talented young drivers get results right away. But Furutani's ambitions are far-reaching. He has set his sights on claiming the championship titles in both the Super Formula Lights and Super GT300 classes this season, before moving up to the Super GT500 and Super Formula circuits in the following years.

How was your experience with the Ferrari Challenge after participating in two races?

“It was challenging to outpace the skilled drivers, leading to some close calls during the race. Nonetheless, I am delighted to have secured first place in both races”.

How were you able to balance racing while being a student?

“Despite some sacrifices, I was able to effectively manage both my studies and racing, thanks to the support and education from my parents, relatives, and those around me. I hope to prove their support was not in vain by achieving great results in races”.

What are your goals for your future motorsports endeavors?

“My primary objectives are to win the championships in both Super GT300 and Super Formula Lights races that I am currently participating in. I also have aspirations to compete in races overseas. Ultimately, my ultimate goal is to reach Formula 1. I was delighted to have the opportunity to stand on the podium during the Ferrari Challenge race at this event”.