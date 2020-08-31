XX Programmes and F1 Clienti offer thrills at Mugello

Mugello 31 agosto 2020

The Ferrari Racing Days at the Mugello circuit, held from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August, provided three thrill-packed days featuring cars from the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti single-seaters. The drivers of the special Ferrari programmes were able to enjoy themselves while experiencing the changes in elevation over the Tuscan track. Apart from Sunday morning, when the F1 Clienti single-seaters were forced to sit out the session in the garage due to the rain, the rest was pure spectacle. The event, strictly behind closed doors in compliance with safety protocols, was organized by the two special Ferrari departments of Corse Clienti. The owners of these supercars had the chance to return to the track after the private testing earlier in July which had taken place in Barcelona. A range of extraordinary vehicles alternated along the 5.245-metre Mugello track: eleven models from the XX Programmes including two FXX Evo, five 599XX Evo as well as the FXX-K Evo. The latter model, which debuted at the same Tuscan track in 2017, represents the first Ferrari production car to feature a hybrid-type propulsion system using Hy-Kers technology. Meanwhile, the highlight of the single-seaters in the limelight on the Mugello asphalt were two world champion winning models: Michael Schumacher's F2001 and Kimi Räikkönen's F2007. Third Ferrari Racing Days. The protagonists of the Ferrari Racing Days will have less than two weeks to wait – from 11 to 13 September – for the third round of the season, scheduled for another high-profile setting, the renowned Spa-Francorchamps track. The fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge will also be held over the same days at the Belgian circuit.