XX Programme and F1 Clienti rise above the bad weather

First day of free practice for F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars on the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic. With below-par weather and a downpour right before the activities got underway, the Clienti nevertheless took to the track to face the technical circuit – situated 14 km from the city of the same name – tackling a wet surface first, then dry road later on.

Technological marvels. In addition to the F2007, aboard which Kimi Räikkönen won the world championship, the FXX-K Evo models – the most numerous present at the event – hogged the limelight over the hills of the Czech circuit. Alongside these cars, some of the most exclusive vehicles ever to come out of the Maranello gates, equipped with over 1000 hp and Formula 1-derived hybrid technologies, were various 599XX Evo and FXX Evo models, completing the extraordinary panorama offered by the XX Programme.



Schedule. Tomorrow, the second and final day of private testing will be held for the Clienti, with the engines set to roar into action at 09:00.

