18 maggio 2016

Campagnano di Roma, 18 May 2016 – The second and final day of testing for the F1 Clienti and the cars of the XX Programmes was held on Wednesday at the Vallelunga Autodrome. Nearly 30 prototypes took to the track on the outskirts of Rome, with the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti pushed to their limits by the customers with the help of precious advice from exclusive tutors like official Ferrari drivers Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta. Perfect day. The late spring day at Vallelunga with high temperatures and a wonderful sun drew many fans to the circuit stands to enjoy the spectacle of the 21 cars of the XX Programmes, mainly the FXX K. The experimental vehicle is celebrating a year of activities in the hands of its customer-testers who get to enjoy a car boasting 1000-plus horsepower with unprecedented standards of safety and technology. Along with the 11 FXX Ks, there were also the 599XXs and 599XX EVOs and two FXXs, the car first used in the XX Programmes. An unmistakable roar. As well as the laboratory cars F1 Clienti single-seaters also had a run out. Five were present at Vallelunga, with the 412 T2 of 1995 the public's favourite. The reason is simple: the engine. The single-seater, which won the Canadian GP with Jean Alesi, was the last Ferrari equipped with a 12-cylinder engine, and everyone remembers the sound of that unit as one of the most thrilling in the history of Formula 1. The show also included two F2008s, the F2007 and the F2002 driven by Rubens Barrichello. Imperial dinner. The traditional gala dinner hosted in honour of the guests was held on Tuesday evening. Given that Vallelunga is only a few kilometres from Rome, it had to take place in the Imperial Forums of the Eternal City. For the record it was held at the House of the Knights in the Forum of Augustus. At nightfall customers were taken on a journey in time through a series of projections and sounds that brought back the ancient Forum area in all its glory.