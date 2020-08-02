Wins for Tabacchi, Paulsen, Grouwels and “Boris Gideon” at Portimão

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Roger Grouwels won the two Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races held today on the magnificent track at Portimão. After thrilling and spectacular races, the leaders of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell standings mounted the top steps of the podium, while Frederik Paulsen and “Boris Gideon” celebrated victory in the Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) put the partial disappointment of Race-1 behind him, with victory on Sunday. After securing pole in the morning's qualifying session, the championship leader drove at his best on the Portuguese track, clocking the fastest lap of the thirty-minute race. Behind him, both in the race and the standings, Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) limited the Italian’s advantage but without putting him under pressure. The winner of Race-1, John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg), finished third in class and seventh overall, while Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) was fourth over the line. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) passed under the chequered flag third overall. After letting Matúš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) through on the final lap, the Danish rookie, who had a 10-second penalty added to his overall race time, came under attack from his compatriot Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) for the class victory. The attempt ended with a contact and a spin for the youngest driver in the one-make series who nevertheless crossed the line ahead of Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing). After colliding with Výboh in the early stages, the winner of Race-1 beat the Slovak – author of the fastest lap – by two seconds.

Coppa Shell. Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) repeated his triumph on Saturday by just three-tenths of a second over a rampant Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), who started from the back of the grid and set the fastest lap. The Dutchman claimed his fourth win in the one-make series. In so doing he consolidated his position at the top of the standings on 87 points, 24 ahead of the Austrian. The race was exciting with lots of passes (26), including the ones involving Corinna Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing). The pair finished respectively third and fourth after the Dutch driver received a five-second penalty at the end of the race for a contact with the Italian driver during the thrilling finish. The Coppa Shell Am also saw plenty of drama. “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) claimed his first win in the Ferrari Challenge ahead of Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen) and “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). The latter's podium keeps him on top of the championship ranking. De Meeus had some cause for regret at the end of the day. After completing a comeback following a collision with “Alex Fox” and setting the fastest lap, he spun and had to settle for second place. Programme. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will take a short break before returning to the track at Mugello during the Ferrari Racing Days of 28-30 August.