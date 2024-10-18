Winners’ comments from Ferrari Challenge Europe Race-2 at Imola

On the second day of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, drivers could compete on a dry track after the rain that had fallen in the previous days at Imola. Following the podium ceremony for the second race, we spoke with the winners from each class to hear their immediate reactions.
Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) was all smiles in the Trofeo Pirelli: “It’s wonderful to win at Imola, my home circuit.” Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, commenting: “It was fantastic to finish the championship with two wins.”
Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) in the Coppa Shell celebrated the title with another win, partly thanks to his car’s performance, which he described as “fantastic.”
Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) triumphed in the Coppa Shell Am, ending the season with a double victory and eagerly anticipating “racing in the Finali Mondiali.”
Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP - D&C Racing) secured his second win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli 488 class at a circuit he called “fantastic.”