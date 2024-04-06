Weiland: from USA to Japan to race with Ferrari

James Weiland, who has travelled all the way from Ohio, USA to participate in the opening

round of the 2024 season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan, first ventured into

motorsports in 2011 in his 50s. He dedicated two years to thorough training at Corso Pilota

before entering the North American series of the Ferrari Challenge in 2013, confident in his

driving skills.

“Weiland has since become a legendary driver, competing in more than 140 rounds of the

Ferrari Challenge across the North American and European series, winning over 20 races. He

has also raced at prestigious circuits such as the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia and in New Zealand, with each experience etched in his memory as a beautiful one. When asked about the best aspects of motor racing, Weiland identifies the sense of accomplishment that comes with achieving a goal. There is no greater feeling than overcoming the challenges of driving at high speeds, competing with rivals and aiming for a win”.

Have you participated in other championships besides the Ferrari Challenge?

“To be honest, I have had the opportunity to drive various GT3 category cars in the past, but I found the overall experience of the Ferrari Challenge to be the best. The participants are always friendly, the hospitality is top-notch, and I always feel at home”.

Why did you decide to race in the first round of Japanese series?

“I enjoy driving on Japanese circuits. Before coming to the circuit this time, my family and I went sightseeing in Tokyo and had an amazing time. Throughout my career, I have competed in the North American series, the Asia Pacific series, and the European series, giving me the

opportunity to race on circuits all over the world. I am grateful to have been able to visit such diverse places and experience various cultures”.

What is your favourite circuit?

“I have enjoyed racing at Melbourne, Spa-Francorchamps and the Suzuka Circuit, and I was

especially impressed with Mugello, where I raced in the 2019 Finali-Mondiali. This time, I hope to have another clean race here at Suzuka Circuit and stand on the podium once again”.