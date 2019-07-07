Wehrlein and Bertolini thrill the fans at Nürburgring

Scuderia Ferrari's performance with Pascal Wehrlein and Andrea Bertolini behind the wheel of the F60s was the most eagerly awaited and exciting event at the Ferrari Racing Days held this weekend on the German track.

Before an enthusiastic 10,000-strong crowd, the two drivers put on a spectacular series of accelerations and passes, interspersed with fast pit stops performed impeccably by the Scuderia’s mechanics. The traditional 'donuts' on the main straight allowed Prancing Horse fans to greet the two drivers with applause and singing, much of which was directed at Pascal Wehrlein who enjoyed the thrill of driving a Ferrari on his home track.

The exhibition by the two F60s was followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell races, plus the free laps of the F1 Clienti single-seaters and the fantastic cars of the XX Programmes.