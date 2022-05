Mugello 30 agosto 2020

There can be little doubt regarding the talents of Matús Vyboh at speed, even if the Scuderia Praha driver has, on recent occasions, let potential wins fade due to minor slips. Today, at the end of Race 2, with an attack long in the waiting, he managed to get the better of a fine Frederik Espersen, back once again on the top step of the podium. Let’s hear his satisfaction at the end of the race.