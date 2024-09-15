Voices from the Race 1 podium at Silverstone

Andrew Morrow, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah, I knew it was going to be a big task. Today’s race and then even tomorrow like I really was relying on something happening to Gilbert’s (Yates) car. I got away at the start of the race, Gilbert and I pulled away from the rest of the pack but from lap 5/6 Gilbert started to chip away and pull a bit of a gap. towards the end I managed to close that down a good bit lap by lap, but unfortunately coming to the last turn before the pit lane I dropped the wheel into the gravel and lost the back end of the car. I had a bit of a moment so lost time and by the time I managed to gather back up again, it was the chequered flag. But it was good race, and well-done to Gilbert he has raced well all season and it’s been enjoyable.

The season has been a long one doing both championships in Europe and here and Europe being the main focus but been a good season. It’s been good racing between Gilbert all season along, Tom in the first round as well and Pranav”.

Pranav Vangala, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Great race, such an amazing track. It's one I know well but I think it's also one a lot of people know well so you expect it to be competitive. It is an intimidating circuit, but it also means that you can really give each other space when racing. I think the race was good, I missed a shift off the start line so I got jumped by Lucky Khera but then I was chasing him down and then I'm not sure what happened, but unfortunately he had to retire so commiserations to him. But really happy to be on the podium again. A great race!”.