Voices from the podium of Race 2 at Silverstone

In an incredible final round of the Ferrari Challenge UK season Robert Rees took the Coppa Shell title. In the final 30 minutes, Mike Dewhirst and Rees alternated leading the class standings, until Rees took fifth place to take the overall win. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates, who had become champion in Race 1 at Silverstone on Saturday, took another victory, his fifth in 2024.
Gilbert Yates, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a great race, an incredible way to finish the season. I think there was a coolant leak on track so Andrew Morrow) got unlucky. I saw him slip in it, I then followed him in, slipped in it too but managed to keep it facing the right way, one of the lucky moments I guess. Then he started to catch me so had to keep my head down and was happy to finish the race second, but great season. It’s gone better than I could have ever expected. I didn't know how much fun it would be and it's exceeded expectations on every level, so thanks to everyone for it”.
Andrew Morrow, third-placed Trofeo Pirelli: “Not sure what happened at the start, some of the guys must’ve had contact because I came down into Brooklands which was fine, turned left, then right into Luffield and the backend went. Tried to get the car going again but a couple of other guys came spinning towards me so for the next couple of laps right through from Luffield round to the pit entry, it was very slippery. I dropped back so had a lot of work to do to try and catch up. Closer lap by lap by just didn’t have enough time. Messy race and P3 is a bit disappointing but it is what it is”.
Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner