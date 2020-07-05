Victory at the last for Kirchmayr, Simoncic’s one-two

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) celebrated his first victory of the season in the Ferrari Challenge. He secured the win on the last lap of Race-2 in the Coppa Shell, just moments before the chequered flag. The Austrian driver grabbed first place after Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Automotive) appeared to have it in the bag and was ready to celebrate a one-two at Imola, when he was forced to dramatically slow down his progress, letting his rivals slip past him. Grouwels finished in sixth place overall, fourth in his class. The other two podium places were taken by Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Alex Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) who made it past Grouwels before the finish line. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) celebrated a one-two in the Coppa Shell Am on Sunday, repeating his first place in Race-1. Second place went to Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) while “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) took third, bagging another podium after yesterday’s second place. Dusan Palcr (Scuderia Praha), Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) and Thomas Gostner didn’t start the race. The latter had to pull out after a crash in qualifying on Sunday morning that left his car irreparably damaged. Gostner had clocked the best time.