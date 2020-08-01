Uncatchable Tabacchi

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi dominated Race-1 qualifying in the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Portimão in Portugal. Matúš Výboh was fastest in the Am category.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) secured pole in qualifying for Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli with an authoritative 1:46.624, and is in the running for another win in the Ferrari Challenge. The Rossocorsa driver set the best time on his first lap, finishing well ahead of his rivals. Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) was closest, more than seven-tenths of a second behind. John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) claimed the third-fastest time and fourth overall, while Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) posted the sixth-best time overall.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Matúš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) clocked the fastest lap in the Trofeo Pirelli Am with 1:47.900, which was the third-best overall. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) was second. The leading pair are also battling it out at the top of the category standings with the Slovak ahead. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) finished third, with the seventh-fastest time overall. Oliver Grotz (Formula Racing) was fourth, ahead of David Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), followed by John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck).