UK series 2025 calendar unveiled

The seventh edition of the UK championship commences at the Navarra circuit in northern Spain, from 25-27 April. The British regional series is no stranger to racing on international circuits, as it did for the first time in 2023 with the final round in Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps track in conjunction with the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

The UK series continues at Oulton Park on 16-17 May, followed by Brands Hatch from 20-22 June, and then Donington Park from 26-27 July. The season finale takes place after the summer break at Silverstone from 5-7 September, at the Ferrari Racing Days event.