Twenty-Three XX and F1 Ferraris Showcased at Ferrari Racing Days

The Ferrari Racing Days stop off at the challenging Laguna Seca track about 150 km from San Francisco from 7 to 12 May. One of the most anticipated events of the season will include the 488 Challenge cars of the North American series, as well as the F1 Clienti single-seaters and the cars of the XX Programmes. While the 488 Challenge cars will compete for position and accolades, the F1 Clienti and XX Program cars will demonstrate their superb driving performance in separate on-track sessions. Four Formula 1 single-seaters, one F333 SP and more than 18 XX Programme cars will appear on the circuit opened on 9 November 1957, but unchanged since 1996. The cars will lap the continuously undulating track with its famous Corkscrew Turn, which plunges 18 metres over a distance of 137 metres.

Record-breaking F2003 GA. This twisting track offers very few straights, but it does give drivers the chance to make a difference. On this occasion, it will host the F1 2000 with which Rubens Barrichello debuted for Ferrari and in which he won the spectacular German Grand Prix, and two F2004s, driven by the Brazilian and Michael Schumacher. This single-seater remains one of the Prancing Horse's best, winning 15 out of 17 Grands Prix that year. However, the guest of honour will be the F2003 GA in which Michael Schumacher won the world title and first place at the US Grand Prix at Indianapolis. Although it never competed here, the car has had a special relationship with the Californian track since 2012 when at an edition of the Ferrari Racing Days Marc Gené set the unofficial track record of 1:05.78.

F333 SP at Laguna. Along with the Formula 1 cars, an F333 SP, the Prototype Sport barchetta, will also enjoy an outing on the 3,602-metre circuit. This car wrote some unique pages in motorsport history in the US and triumphed at Laguna Seca on 24 July 1994 with Andy Evans and Fermín Vélez.

XX Programmes. The XX programmes and their extraordinary technological workshops will also make an appearance at the weekend. Eighteen cars will give customer testers the chance to take full advantage of the unique technical features of the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, with its exceptional V12 engine equipped with Hy-Kers, and an output of over 1060 hp. Eleven examples of the latest addition to the programme will be accompanied on the track by the 599 XX, 599 XX Evo and FXX and Maranello’s pool of technicians and engineers along with the Scuderia's testers.

Schedule. From 11:30am onwards on Friday, on track sessions will almost entirely be dedicated to XX and F1 Clienti activities. On Saturday, the XX Program will have the track in two sessions, from 11:10am to 11:50am and from 3:30pm to 4:10pm. The F1 Clienti will be on track from 11:55am to 12:20pm and from 1:55pm to 2:20pm. On Sunday, F1 Clienti will return to the circuit from 11:10am to 11:40am and the XX Program cars will be on track from 2:20pm to 3:05pm.