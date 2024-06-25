Twenty entries in the Suzuka round of Club Competizioni GT

The Club Competizioni GT heads to a Far East leg the Suzuka circuit from 27 to 30 June for the Ferrari Racing Days. The exclusive Ferrari programme offers another event, the fifth of the season, reserved for Prancing Horse cars that have starred in closed-wheel racing over the past 30 years.

The programme allows owners of Ferraris produced from 1989 onwards to participate in events held on some of the world’s most prestigious circuits, such as the historic Japanese track.

The rich entry list includes 20 participants and an equal number of cars from the Maranello-based manufacturer. The division of participants is led by the 488 GT3 with seven models, followed by the 458 Italia GT3 with five, the 488 GT Modificata and the F430 GT3 with three, and finally two 360 GTs. The latter, in particular, was built between 2002 and 2005 and is derived from the 360 Challenge. It was preceded by the 360 Modena, a model that significantly boosted competitiveness in the GT championships, thanks to a no-compromise design and unprecedented aerodynamic development for a road-derived car.