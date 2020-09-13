Tribute to Räikkönen's world champion F2007 at Spa

Kimi Räikkönen's F2007 which claimed a fantastic victory at Spa-Francorchamps is one of the single-seaters participating in the F1 Clienti programme at the Ardennes circuit this weekend. Ferrari celebrated an extraordinary one-two on Sunday 17 September 2007 with the Finn's Scuderia teammate Felipe Massa also taking second place.

That year also saw the return of the world title to Maranello with victory in the Drivers' championship, clinched by Räikkönen at the last Grand Prix. He finished on 110 points, courtesy of six wins (Australia, France, Great Britain, Belgium, China and Russia). The Prancing horse also took the Manufacturers' title, with a significant contribution from Massa, with three victories (Bahrain, Spain and Turkey). The 2007 season was the last in which Ferrari secured both world titles.

In terms of the car's body, the main innovation was the lengthening of the wheelbase. The Maranello-based company also adopted the quick shift system for the first time, zeroing shift times and making the climbs much faster.