10 settembre 2016

Hockenheim, 10 September – Coppa Shell championship leader Thomas Loefflad introduces us to the Hockenheimring track home of the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The StileF Squadra Corse driver talks about the track, one of the most iconinc in Europe and his car, the 458 Challenge EVO. Thomas will be one of the men to watch in this weekend’s races.