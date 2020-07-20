Third round of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes at Barcelona

Barcelona 20 luglio 2020

As well as hosting the Ferrari Challenge Europe, the Barcelona circuit will also be the venue for the next F1 Clienti and XX Programmes event. The exclusive appointment will be held at the Montmelò circuit on 21 and 22 July. It is the third round of the season. The first two were held in March in the US, on the Road Atlanta and COTA tracks. Four single-seaters that have made the history of Ferrari in Formula 1 are due to appear, along with eleven examples of XX Programme cars, including the FXX-K Evo, FXX Evo and 599XX Evo. Again, to ensure the safety of participants, specific safety protocols are in place, and the events will take place behind closed doors.