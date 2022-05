Barcelona 19 luglio 2020

Fresh off the podium, the top three from both classes of Race 2 of the Coppa Shell shared their thoughts with us. Roger Grouwels, Coppa Shell Race 2 winner James Weiland, Coppa Shell Race 2 second classified “Alex Fox”, Coppa Shell Am Race 2 winner Laurent De Meeus, Coppa Shell Am Race 2 second classified “Boris Gideon”, Coppa Shell Am Race 2 third classified