Mugello 30 agosto 2020

Murat Ruhi Cuhadaroglu returns for the Mugello stage of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The Turkish driver talks about his sporting career in the Prancing Horse series which began six years ago, capped with the European Coppa Shell Am title won in 2018. The Kessel Racing team driver also explains how to tackle the Tuscan circuit - one of his favourites – being both beautiful but very technical.