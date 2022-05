Mugello 30 agosto 2020

Keeping the Coppa Shell winner Fons Scheltema company on the podium were Thomas Gostner and Roger Grouwels, involved in a closely-fought battle and never far behind the Kessel Racing driver. Similarly, Miroslav Vyboh and Matthias Moser found room on the podium behind “Alex Fox” in the Coppa Shell Am class. Let's get their immediate reactions.